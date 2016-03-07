In Wake Of Backlash, Amazon To Restore Encryption To Fire OS Devices

Amazon has pledged to restore encryption to its Fire OS devices in the wake of a backlash by users and security experts last week when it became widely known the company had disabled encryption on all Fire OS devices running version 5 of the software. The Fire OS 5 software is the operating system that runs on the Kindle Fire, Fire Phone, Amazon Fire HD, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

“We will return the option for full-disk encryption with a Fire OS update coming this spring,” Amazon spokesperson Robin Handaly emailed Reuters on Saturday.

When news of Fire OS’s encryption feature removal was reported, a host of security experts blasted the e-commerce giant, calling the decision “backward,” “stupid,” and “hypocritical.”

Encryption, of course, is a hot topic now with the FBI and Apple battling it out over whether tech companies should be forced to create back doors into software that bypasses the security feature. Amazon, for its part, has publicly sided with Apple in the encryption debate.