Syfy’s “The Internet Ruined My Life” Is A Cautionary Tale In Cyberbullying

Misunderstood snark sent one into hiding. A hotheaded Facebook remark got another fired. Standing up to online bullies garnered death threats.

These are among the true stories of people whose lives were decimated by social media, collected in the six-episode Syfy series The Internet Ruined My Life, which premieres tonight. They serve as warning tales to a viewership drawn to technology but also perhaps a bit too cavalier to waning privacy.

“Social media has made our lives easier and connected people, but there’s another side: These are warnings,” says Heather Olander Syfy’s senior vice president, alternative development and production. “Hopefully parents will watch this show with their kids. Younger users are less private and live their lives more in the public, so they don’t think about the consequences so much as the older users. Anonymity enables threats that you’d never make in person.”

Heather Olander Photo: Sonja Flemming, courtesy of CBS

Each 30-minute episode explores how a single post invited a flurry of ridicule, threats, and repercussions—many of which made headlines—with the victims telling their stories about the harassment and aftermath. People like Brianna Wu, who became the epicenter of GamerGate by standing up to a misogynistic gaming community; Suey Park, whose #CancelColbert was an acerbic counter to a satirical Colbert Report sketch; revenge porn victim Anmmarie Chiarini; and Leigh Van Bryan, whose misunderstood British slang got him deported from America.

Then there’s Christopher Hermelin, whose photo—taken and uploaded without his permission—became a cruel meme. “Sometimes, it’s not even the fault of the user, but the power of the Internet,” says Olander.

The dearth of case law and similar real-world laws that don’t apply to the virtual space have people confused as to how to combat cyber harassment. “We do need to think long term about privacy laws and bullying,” says Olander. “We hope that shining some light on this issue will start a discussion and raise awareness to effect change. The website and end of each show direct affected viewers to resources, and in subsequent seasons, we’d love to do a college speaking tour discussing these issues.”