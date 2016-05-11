3-D Technologies Help The Blind Experience Art More Fully

While handling paintings and sculpture is usually forbidden, the Museum of Human Rights is currently hosting the first-ever exhibition of a specially developed collection of paintings made to be enjoyed by touch. The photographs and artwork were created by 3DPhotoworks using a proprietary technological process that builds three-dimensional artwork embedded with sensors that open up the wonders of art, regardless of the ability to see.

While sculpture can be appreciated by touch (with the approval of a museum’s curators), paintings, photography, and prints are harder to translate for the visually impaired. In this modern world, though, technology is expanding the way that the visually impaired can appreciate art.

3DPhotoworks was cofounded by John Olsen, a former LIFE magazine war photographer, who started thinking about the impact images had on his life, which led him to think about a life without images. Eight years ago he started to research and develop a patent-pending, three-step printing process that allows blind people to more fully experience art and photography.

The process is not 3-D printing, per se. A computer program converts 2-D images to 3-D data, which is then sent to a machine that sculpts a bas relief of the image into a substrate that is 5-by-10 feet. They then print the digital image on top of the relief. “No one is doing what we’re doing,” says Olsen. “Our goal is to create a worldwide network of museums and institutions–now that the technology is available–where blind people can experience art and photography.” After a conversation with a tech adviser who is blind, Olsen decided to add embedded sensors into the works to transmit as much information as possible to the visually impaired “viewer.” There are three sensors embedded outside the art. One talks about the history, one talks about the artist, and one talks about the art itself. There are an additional 24 sensors embedded throughout the painting; when you get to a specific coordinate within the art, a sensor relays information like color or history that can help viewers form a better mental picture.

“It was like someone turning a light on in a dark room. It was wonderful.”

3DPhotoworks has applied the process to paintings like Vincent Van Gogh’s Dr. Gachet and Emanuel Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware, which is the piece that Lynn Jackson came across at the National Federation for the Blind’s annual convention. Jackson lost her sight in 2011 after a stroke and was thrilled to be able to experience art again. Jackson, who can see shadows and shapes out of one eye, was able to recognize the picture with her hands. “The more I felt it, the more I realized that I had seen the painting before,” says Jackson. A title, written in Braille, confirmed for Jackson that it was the iconic image of George Washington triumphantly crossing the river. “It was really impressive. I was able to figure out what picture I was looking at,” says Jackson. “It was really exciting. It was like someone turning a light on in a dark room. It was wonderful.”

The ability to “see” with one’s hands—a concept generally known as sensory substitution—is fairly well proven at this point. Exploration of the phenomenon started in the ‘60s with the work of Paul Bach-y-Rita, a physician and engineer, who realized that stimulating one sense, such as touch, could take the place of another, such as sight. Developments in the field of sensory substitution have allowed a blind rock climber to use his tongue as an eye thanks to technology from a company called BrainPort. Their device sends electrical impulses to the brain by way of nerves in the tongue instead of the optic nerve. A head-mounted camera gathers pixels of information, which are then translated by a computer and sent to an array of electrodes attached to the tongue. It looks odd, but the results are astounding.