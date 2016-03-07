“Gaycation”: Watch Ellen Page And Ian Daniel Face Off With A Hitman. And Ted Cruz

Actress Ellen Page, who first made a name for herself when she earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2007’s Juno, has thrown herself into LGBT activism since she came out as a lesbian during an inspiring speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conference in 2014. Page has promoted LGBT rights in her feature film work, too, co-producing and co-starring alongside Julianne Moore in last year’s Freeheld, which told the story of a lesbian couple battling for equality. But she didn’t necessarily imagine herself using a television series to educate and enlighten—not until she had a conversation with Spike Jonze, the co-president of Vice’s new cable network Viceland.

“Spike Jones is a very good friend of mine, and essentially Spike was like, ‘Hey, we’re launching a network if you ever have TV ideas.’ I think the next day I was like, ‘I do have an idea!’ ” recalls Page, who pitched Jonze a documentary-style travel series that would have her touring the globe to explore LGBT life in different countries.

Jonze liked the concept for the show, which would ultimately become Gaycation, one of the first series to debut on Viceland, but he didn’t think Page should go it alone. So Page suggested she host the series with her best friend Ian Daniel, a documentarian who began his career as an associate producer at NBC’s Today. After meeting with Daniel, who is gay, and conducting a screen test, Jonze was pleased with the pairing, and Page and Daniel packed their bags and began production on the series that takes them from Japan to Jamaica.

The duo, who became fast friends after they met at an ecovillage in Oregon eight years ago, have a natural onscreen chemistry that can’t be faked, and Page can’t even imagine what it would have been like to make Gaycation without Daniel. “We’re able to really understand each other, quietly, without even speaking. That helps when we’re going to all these places, doing interviews that might be difficult,” she says. “I think it enables us to reach our full potential because we have each other to rely on.”

While the title Gaycation makes it sound like the four-episode docuseries is a lot of fun, and there are plenty of light-hearted and joyful moments, each episode goes beyond gay bars and beaches to make the audience aware of the struggles—and in some places, the life-threatening violence—members of the LGBT community face.

Page and Daniel find themselves in some pretty intense situations, and one of the most startling encounters is seen in an episode devoted to Brazil that debuts on March 9—Page and Daniel conduct an interview with a former cop turned hitman, who, in disguise, casually talks about killing gay people, even running them down with his car because he hates them so much.

Watching the interview is disturbing, but it drives home the point about how dangerous life is in Brazil for members of the LGBT community in a way that simply telling the audience that the country has the highest LGBT murder rate in the world doesn’t.