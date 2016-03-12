Growing Up Bushnell: The First Family Of Fun

If anyone knows what fun is, it’s a Bushnell.

In 1972, Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney founded Atari, which became one of the most important video-game companies in history. Then, in 1977, Bushnell founded Chuck E. Cheese, the first restaurant chain to offer customers food, entertainment, and video games.

Nolan Bushnell Photo: Flickr user Javier Candeira

A generation later, his son Brent Bushnell founded the Los Angeles experimental entertainment company Two Bit Circus, which produces virtual reality content for a number of clients, and puts on the STEAM Carnival, a celebration of art and science. Brent’s former company, Syyn Labs, created experiences for giant brands like Google and Disney and was responsible for rock band OK Go’s famous Rube Goldberg music video.

OK Go’s famous Rube Goldberg-inspired music video.

Another son, Tyler Bushnell, created the Polycade, an arcade machine for the home or office.

And Nolan’s daughter, Alissa Bushnell, said to be the first beta tester of the early Atari hit Pong, does public relations for organizations like Maker Faire, and was vice president of user experience and marketing for uWink, another Nolan Bushnell restaurant chain that aimed to mix food and entertainment.

This Sunday, the four Bushnells are taking the stage together at SXSW as part of the IEEE’s Tech for Humanity Series to discuss the future of fun.

“This is a coveted opportunity to join in a family debate,” the official panel description reads. “Learn how escape rooms, immersive theater, group gaming, circuses, and mixed reality will leverage tech to create immersive experiences. Find out how the ‘smartertainment’ of the future will engage, entertain, inspire, educate, motivate, and activate people like never before.”