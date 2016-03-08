Is Music The Next Medium That’s Going To Be Dominated By Superheroes?

The terms “comic book” and “superheroes” are basically synonymous to the world at large, but it didn’t always used to be the case. After a massive boom in the early ’40s, where characters from the Flash and Captain America to Starman and the Red Bee made their debut, the genre quickly dried up—by the early ’50s, the only characters being continually published were Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Superheroes stormed back, though, and by the mid-’60s, they were the dominant genre in comics, and would remain that way for decades to come. And once FX budgets and audience appetites for long-form, serialized storytelling caught up in the late ’00s, they quickly came to overwhelm movies, too. Television came next, with characters from Supergirl and Daredevil to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Legends of Tomorrow leading superheroes to occupy our living rooms. All of which leads to the question: Could our earbuds and car stereos be next?

That sounds like a silly question, but consider the evidence. This week, a three-song EP was released by Black Canary—the DC superhero who, in her current comics incarnation, fronts a band by the same name—recorded in-character. Two of the tracks were written by Black Canary writer Brenden Fletcher, who released the EP on Bandcamp to promote the first collected edition of his run on the title. (The third track was a cover of “The Man with the X-ray Eyes” by Bauhaus.) Fans can go from reading Black Canary to listening to her—and that was something that Fletcher, along with artist Annie Wu, had in mind all along.

EP 1 by Black Canary

“Before I was writing comics professionally, I was a professional musician,” Fletcher says. “It’s the world I come from. When I took on Batgirl, I put her in a new part of Gotham City that was younger, and being gentrified. Part of what we did was establish a music scene with it. Since we had the Black Canary character, who has this incredible sonic scream, we put her in a band.” DC liked that interpretation of Black Canary so much that the company asked Fletcher to take it to series, and he did.

“The only thing that was missing was the actual sound of the music,” he explains. “My initial pitch included releasing music with each issue. There’s no actual representation of the music in the book, because from the beginning, it was our intention to marry the two and get actual music released with the comics. But it ended up being a longer process than you’d imagine, so we went to publication before the music was ready. So we decided to pivot and wait till the release of the collected edition. So we have the first three tracks in an EP release, which represents the release that’s in the world of the comics.”

Black Canary isn’t the only superhero who spends her spare time rocking out with her friends. Around the time DC launched Fletcher’s Black Canary run, Marvel launched Spider-Gwen, which stars an alternate-reality version of longtime (and long-dead) Spider-Man-supporting character Gwen Stacey as the drummer for a punk rock band called the Mary Janes. To promote that title, artist Robbi Rodriguez tapped his friends in the Waco, Texas-based Married to Sea Monsters to play the part of the band and record their fictional single “Face It Tiger.” Kat Dixon of Married to Sea Monsters saw the opportunity to inhabit Gwen’s (and Mary Jane Watson’s) musical skin as basically irresistible.