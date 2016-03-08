3 Steps For Breaking The Imposter Syndrome Cycle

Resilience hinges, among other things, on how you perceive a given stressor. As Maria Konnikova explained in the New Yorker last month, it isn’t just adversity itself that threatens our performance. It’s how we experience adversity. Researchers are struggling to explain what makes some people’s responses to stressors more effective than others’ responses. In other words, what’s the nature of resilience itself?

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

IP = low self-efficacy + maladaptive perfectionism + neuroticism Here are three steps (in layman’s terms) designed to tackle different parts of that equation. 1. Get Social Social support at work can help hold imposter syndrome in check. Not surprisingly, researchers find that “high-quality” relationships are the most effective. Those that researchers have found include: Trust

A sense of play

Respectful engagement

Empowerment What does that mean in practice? Simply this: Make friends at work, not just water-cooler acquaintances. A few high-quality friendships around the office can help reduce the sense of isolation that imposter syndrome creates–that feeling that you’re the only one who’s secretly incompetent. 2. Show Yourself What You Can Already Do Self-efficacy simply refers to the extent to which you believe you can produce results. Psychologists have found that people who are highly self-efficacious do these five things well: Set high goals for themselves

Welcome and thrive on challenge

Remain self-motivated

Put sufficient effort into accomplishing their goals

Persevere through obstacles Again, pretty intuitive stuff. In order to build your self-efficacy while you’re fighting imposter syndrome, here are a few things you can do:

advertisement

Record your successes. Chances are you’re already having successes somewhere in your life, but you aren’t noticing them. Start a journal to note each time you do something well–but make sure to record the relative roles that luck, timing, and your own contributions played. It takes practice to build up the genuine belief that your own skills and expertise, not just luck, leads to results. Learn from others. You can brush up on your own self-efficacy vicariously. Identify a person or a few people you admire and watch how they handle and achieve success. When they mess up, find out why. Ask what strategies they used to get back on their feet. Grab some cheerleaders. Hearing others urge you on can help. Having a small team of colleagues to root for you is a great way to give that worried voice in your head some much-needed competition. Sometimes others will see why you succeeded at something that you yourself overlooked. 3. Turn Your Inner Critic Into A Coach Shutting down your inner critic isn’t about silencing self-doubt altogether. It’s about using that internal criticism more productively. These four steps can help you do that: Label the feelings and anxieties you have when they happen. Talk about them. This part isn’t easy, but it’s just another reason why having those great social connections at work is so important. Put simply, we all need someone who can listen considerately when we’re having a hard time. Figure out the root causes. Now that you know how you feel, it’s time to figure out why: what situations, people, or challenges bring your inner critic out of the woodwork? What’s the underlying pattern here? Have some self-compassion. Lots of people think they aren’t cut out for their roles at some point or another in their careers. You aren’t alone. Being too self-assured can actually be a liability of a totally different sort. So go easy on yourself and remember that with a little practice and self-awareness, you can get past this, too. People tend not to talk about their struggle with imposter syndrome because this thinking style tricks you into imagining you’re the only one who experiences it. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Just about anyone who’s ever confronted big challenges has felt that way. And as Dr. Amy Cuddy writes her in new book Presence, “The more we communicate about [our fears and anxieties], and the smarter we are about how they operate, the easier they’ll be to shrug off the next time they pop up. It’s a game of whack-a-mole we can win.” Paula Davis-Laack is a speaker, lawyer, and expert on work-related stress, burnout, and resilience. Follow her on Twitter at @pauladavislaack.