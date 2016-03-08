How I’ve Built Successful Startups At Big Companies

In January, General Motors invested $500 million in ride-sharing company Lyft in order to develop self-driving cars. Last month, UPS led a $28 million funding round in Deliv , a startup that turns anyone with a car into a delivery person. In both cases, established companies are joining forces with their disruptors after realizing that technology is changing their worlds.

But companies like these might have preferred to have come up with those innovations themselves, rather than partner with the startups that got there first.

We never expect the startup to eventually be folded into the larger business, and we don’t dictate the terms of the exit.

Most people think giant corporations and entrepreneurs operate at opposite ends of the spectrum, but that’s not entirely true. Big businesses can generate major innovations–usually by building new companies that live on their own yet still bring financial benefits to the mature company. In fact, many established companies need to build their own startups in order to survive.

Creating a startup isn’t as difficult as some executives might imagine. I’ve had the great fortune of doing this several times throughout my career.

The first startup I launched within a larger company was at Macromedia (now a part of Adobe Systems), where I helped head up the team that developed Shockwave.com (which was eventually sold to Viacom). At Creative Artists Agency (CAA), I’ve cofounded several companies, including Funny or Die and WhoSay. Both of those businesses exist because CAA plumbed its resources and relationships in the entertainment and sports industries in order to start ventures that could thrive outside of it.

In other words, those businesses wouldn’t have worked had they remained inside CAA’s corporate structure. They needed the freedom and agility that come with being a startup. Here are three lessons my experience building new businesses inside mature companies has taught me.

Any new business an established corporation sets up has to be its own entity–with its own office and infrastructure–and it needs to stand on its own two feet as quickly as possible. That might cost more than keeping it in-house, but the investment tends to pay off in short order.