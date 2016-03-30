Why Tech Professionals Now Share A Fate With The Working Class

Rick, a 45-year-old white computer engineer in Maineville, Ohio, realized he was really good at fixing things as a young child. But he never liked getting dirty, so his dream job was to fix things without getting dirty. Computers were just the ticket. After five years in the Navy, Rick finally finished getting his two-year associate’s degree, and, determined to set a good example for his children, completed his bachelor’s degree right before turning 40. As a computer engineer, he has earned between $85,000 and $101,000 a year and considers himself middle class.

He’s also been laid off twice, at two different companies—and both times, his job was offshored to India. The last time, he actually had to train his replacement in order to receive his severance. His entire department was being transferred to India, and the company flew the new workers to the United States to be trained by the very people whose jobs they were taking.

The transfer to cheaper sources of once-safe occupations is just one of the ways work has become less secure for many people in the middle class.

The debate this election cycle about how to shore up the American middle class and the longer-term worry that automation will chip away at the labor market both miss a more proximate and pressing reality: knowledge work, including tech jobs, are already being shipped overseas. What happened to manufacturing jobs a generation ago is now being repeated in the knowledge economy, linking the fates of the professional class and the working class together.

Rick’s layoff came after the company was bought out by a big, publicly traded corporation. The original company was privately held; Rick described it as a “tight-knit group, and more of a family culture.” But now the culture was much more siloed and corporate. And, more important, the company was now “beholden to shareholders.” In addition to Rick’s department being offshored, a total of 120 staff members were laid off and their jobs outsourced.

The layoffs came after the company missed its third-quarter earnings goal and needed to initiate a “course correction.” And there went the jobs.

Rick's story is becoming much more common now among professions once considered safe from the lure of cheaper labor. Companies are now sending many so-called "skilled" positions offshore, including once high-paying jobs in the financial and tech sectors.

Recent college graduates are increasingly taking jobs that don’t require a degree, at least until a career path opens up somewhere else. Journalists of all kinds are likely to be freelancers, forced to be constantly pitching new work to new outlets to earn a living. University faculty members are increasingly hired as adjuncts, paid by the course in what amounts to roughly the minimum wage.