These Are The Two Things That Make A Company A Great Place To Work

Innovation and creativity are core tenets of the businesses we cover at Fast Company. Coincidentally, we’ve found that all the roads that lead to these pillars of business also light the path toward creating a great place to work.

The list of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2016 is a showcase of organizations that have mastered the complexities of culture, vision, and values necessary to ignite innovation. The list, released by Great Place to Work, is culled from the results of the Trust Index Employee Survey, sent to a random sample of employees from each company that applies to be considered for the list (nearly 1,000). Responses are evaluated based on employees’ perceptions of management’s credibility, overall job satisfaction, and camaraderie, and account for two-thirds of the overall score. The remaining piece is based on responses to the Culture Audit on pay and benefit programs, hiring practices, internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts.

The top ranked companies are:

Google/Alphabet (it’s the seventh time in 10 years the company secured the No. 1 spot) Acuity Insurance Boston Consulting Group Wegman Food Markets Quicken Loans Robert W. Baird Kimley-Horn and Associates SAS Institute Camden Property Trust Edward Jones

Click to see the full list here.

Many employees of the Top 100 companies have a high level of trust for their companies and report feeling engaged in their work. Ann Nadeau, chief marketing officer of Great Place to Work, points out that compensation and benefits also rank high. Nadeau says that the survey asked employees if they felt their company provided benefits that were fair and unique.

Nadeau says fair pay and special and unique benefits are fundamental components of a great workplace, as well as key differentiators. “In 2016, 79% of employees surveyed at winning companies felt that people in their organizations were paid fairly for the work that they do, and 73% said they receive a fair share of the profits,” she tells Fast Company. “While these figures have only gone up by 1% over the last year, their scores were 12 and 14 percentage points higher than the companies that did not make the list,” Nadeau adds. The survey found that 73% of employees feel they receive a fair share of the profits made by the organization, versus 59% of non-winners. This is also up 1% over last year, Nadeau notes. “At the 100 Best, 86% of employees feel they receive special and unique benefits, versus 71% of employees at list contenders,” Nadeau says.

At second place-ranked Acuity Insurance, employees are paid an average of $16,000 more than the industry average. Another standout is Salesforce, the cloud-based customer relationship management service provider that ranked No. 23. The company’s compensation team identified gender pay gaps and spent $3 million in employee salary adjustments.