What Tax Accountants Know About Surviving Life’s Busy Seasons

Accounting can be a great profession for work/life balance overall. However, as any accountant knows, that is not the case during “busy season” (often from January to March for auditors, or into April for those dealing with taxes). Long hours are the norm. When I did a time diary project a few years ago looking at professional women with families, I found that few people worked more than 60 hours a week, but of those who did, the majority turned out to be accountants in the midst of their busy season ramp-up.

There’s nothing fun about it. Talk to accountants, though, and they’ll tell you that these long hours force certain time-management strategies. These strategies can be useful for anyone trying to cope with busy seasons in their lives.

Sometimes you can’t anticipate a work deluge, but oftentimes you can. Busy season rolls around at around the same time every year, so veteran accountants know to plan for it. They take care of life-maintenance tasks, such as getting the car serviced, before busy season hits. Some even talk of “paying in” to various relationships ahead of time, taking a good friend out to lunch at the beginning of January because the accountant won’t be able to come to her birthday get-together in March.

Mornings are a great time for getting things done in general (see our story on What The Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast), but this is especially true during busy season. Anything scheduled after work can get jettisoned by work woes. Smart accountants take care of personal priorities before work woes intrude.

Mary Sweeny, a partner at a small accounting firm, has been in the business for years. She noted that the culture at a big firm she used to work for seemed to value staying late, “but I still wanted to spend time with my children. So I negotiated that I would come into work at 10 a.m.” She spent the morning hours–6:00-9:30 a.m.–with the kids, and then dropped them off at daycare on the way to the office. “It made staying until 9-10 p.m. not so terrible.”

Like all machines, the human body will give out if it’s not refueled. Nancy Muench says that even as she’s preparing piles of tax returns, “I go to the gym every day. There are plenty of people who give that up.” But she’s found ways to work it in. Her gym has a spin class at 5:30 a.m., and “the pool opens at 5 a.m. so, worst case, I can always to go to the pool at 5 a.m., swim my mile and be done, and get into the office by 6:30 or 7.” She tries to eat well–microwaving a giant bag of steam-in-the-bag veggies for lunch if necessary (they taste better topped with Parmesan cheese)–and she’s figured out that sleep doesn’t take time, it makes time. “I try to get 7 hours,” she says. “I can’t go on 5 hours. At 2 in the afternoon I’m unproductive and I have to be productive until at least 6, 7 at night.”

The most painless way to ramp up your work hours is to stop commuting. Time spent in the car is generally wasted, and the time spent getting into a suit and packing a lunch can likewise be redeployed to actual work. “Telecommuting is still possible while working on a big audit,” says Sweeny. “I would make sure to do all the interviews and gather all the documents I needed from the clients over 2-3 days and then would be able to work from home the other days. Cutting out the commute and personal prep time freed up precious time.” Smart firms employ software that makes remote collaboration possible.