SpaceX’s Latest Attempt to Land Its Falcon 9 At Sea Is Unsuccessful

Update (Friday, 7:54 p.m. ET): SpaceX said that the Falcon 9’s first stage did not successfully land on the at-sea drone ship. It was the fifth failed attempt to launch and land the rocket’s first stage at sea.

SES-9 spacecraft in Geo Transfer Orbit, 40,600 km in altitude.

Elon Musk, the company’s CEO tweeted that, “Rocket landed hard on the droneship. Didn’t expect this one to work (v hot reentry), but next flight has a good chance.”

The company did not say when that next flight would be.

Update (Friday, 6:38 p.m. ET): SpaceX said that the Falcon 9 had a successful first-stage separation, and second-stage engine ignition.

Update (Friday, 6:36 p.m. ET): SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched right on time. It will take about ten minutes to determine if the rocket’s first stage is able to land successfully.

Today at 6:35 p.m. EST, SpaceX hopes, at last, to make its fifth attempt to launch and then land, its Falcon 9 rocket on an at-sea platform. The launch attempt has been delayed for a multitude of reasons over the last nine days, including bad weather, heavy winds, and even a boat roaming into a safety zone.

Launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, the rocket is set to deliver a commercial satellite into orbit. Shortly after liftoff, the first stage of the rocket will automatically attempt a landing on a so-called “drone ship” at sea, which SpaceX has named “Of Course I Still Love You.”