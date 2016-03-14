Watch As This Mesmerizing Digital Portrait Paints Itself

Taking cues from the rich dark tones of Rembrandt, Universal Everything created a work in which bursts of digital brushstrokes constantly emerge and dissolve, settling at times into a portrait of a bust. Working with 3-D animation software, the team started by designing the brushstrokes, testing out different weights and thicknesses–one early rendering had a thick, gloopy, oil paint feel–before settling on a thin, scratchy paint stroke that resembled graphite on paper. Using a 3-D scan of a head as a model, the designers animated the piece in such a way that swarms of paint filled in the outline of a head briefly before disseminating and creating new forms.

Take a look: