4 Strategies To Help You Finally Finish That Thing You Started

Everyone who’s ever started something knows what it’s like to never finish something. Many of us are pretty good at completing most of our tasks and undertakings, but few of us finish all of them all the time. In an assessment my team and I recently conducted about what it takes to succeed, 70% of people said that in the past year, they’ve left a number of projects unfinished.

If you’re like most people, and your list of incompletes is getting longer every day, these four tips can help you finally turn that trend around.

Be careful what you start. Overcommitting is a common problem, especially for ambitious people and leaders. We feel like everything is either our responsibility or an opportunity we don’t want to pass up. But if you surround yourself with the right people, it doesn’t have to be either of those things. Don’t commit to something unless you know you’re invested enough to see it through to the end.

After all, it may not be as important to you as it is to somebody else. Losing interest and de-prioritizing something after you’ve started working on it could damage your relationship with that person or with an entire team.

If the project you’re considering is important to your business, but you aren’t fascinated by it or just don’t think you have the time it deserves, find somebody who is interested and does have the time. That’s what delegating and collaboration are all about.

There are two points in every project when you should budget more time than you think you’ll need: the beginning and the end. Those are the most common dropout periods.

Why? Because in the beginning, you often don’t make progress as quickly as you’d like, or it turns out to be harder or more complicated than you first expected. You feel like you aren’t getting a return on your investment. You lose interest. You abandon the project.