Your Daily, Weekly, And Monthly Burnout-Recovery Plans

Goals can be good. They give us focus, helping us know when to say yes and when to say no. That’s why we set such a wide range of them–for the next day, the next week, the next month, and even the next year and beyond. But you can’t stay focused all the time. And much the way your muscles need time to repair and get stronger after an intense workout, so does your brain .

Without those rest periods, you’re likely to burn out. In fact, one thing that often gets lost in conversations about time management and productivity is the importance of recovery. We need to set ourselves rest periods at regular intervals the same way we set goals–otherwise, good luck accomplishing them! Here’s how to put a recovery plan in place to allay the daily, weekly, and monthly wear and tear that leads to burnout.

Regulate your energy. You’ve already heard that working with, rather than against, your natural rhythms can make life a whole lot easier. But you may not know how easy that is to actually do.

If you can’t step away for the entire weekend, you should reserve at least one day that’s totally off-limits to any form of work whatsoever.

Some of the most common routines–yet things that many of us skip–like taking a lunch break away from your desk, going on a short walk outside, or even napping, can help you optimize your energy on an hourly basis. A NASA study found that a nap of even 26 minutes can increase productivity by up to 34%. When you feel overwhelmed and exhausted, you probably are. The key to relief isn’t at the bottom of your coffee cup. Don’t push try to push harder when your energy takes a nosedive. Take a break and recharge.

Think about what’s going on. Just like you need to set aside time to tackle to-do items like responding to that really long email or returning a call, you need to tie up your mental and emotional loose ends, too. That’s where daily habits (not weekly, or whenever-I-can-get-to-it rituals) come in.

Maybe you spend your commute or exercise time thinking through any emotionally charged situations you confronted, like a contentious meeting or an employee performance issue. Or it could mean spending time before bed or in the morning quickly jotting down your thoughts in a journal. The point is that you clear a small amount of space in your day for reflection. By consciously processing daily challenges, you can avoid them building up and weighing you down mentally and emotionally.

Take a real day off. Having one real day off a week can do wonders for your mood and mental agility. Maybe you’re used to polishing off a few hours’ work on Sunday morning, thinking you’ll make your Monday easier. Or perhaps you still do some work-related chores on Saturday, too, since you worked from home the Friday before. It may not seem like much, but those habits can take a toll: Work is still work, no matter in what proportions or where you do it.