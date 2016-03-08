How To Make Networking Events Useful

Networking is a lot like dating—no matter what you’re looking for, one of the first steps is simply putting yourself out there. So you attend every professional gathering you can get an invite to, only to end up with a lot of business cards that don’t do much more than gather dust in your drawer. Before too long, you can’t even remember who would be a good contact for what—or fear the ship has sailed on a potential opportunity because you waited too long to reach out.

So how can you increase the odds that you’ll actually turn a new contact’s email address into a successful working relationship? Enter Katie Mazzocco, productivity coach and small business systems strategist at Full Spectrum Productivity. She’s helped us come up with a four-step power hack that will boost your networking game and make meeting and greeting a much more productive endeavor.

First, you have to tackle the influx of business cards themselves—aka the building blocks that will help you develop your best new career connections. After any big event, binder-clip together all the cards you’ve been gathering so you have them in one place. Afterward, take time to evaluate each one and purge the ones you don’t really need—and it’s okay to be relentless.

“I use two different principles when I purge. The first I call ‘Know, Like, and Trust,’” Mazzocco says. “If we have a great connection, I automatically trust them and I want to know more [about them], so I keep their card. I don’t keep any cards where I don’t feel that connection—unless the person is what I call a ‘center of influence.’” Centers of influence are people like CEOs, company founders, or organizers of networking events—essentially, people who could be a good strategic contact down the road, she adds.

When it comes down to it, “If you keep the card of someone you didn’t really connect with or didn’t care for, you’ll never use it,” Mazzocco says.

Once you’ve pared down your pile, find those people on LinkedIn and connect within 24 to 48 hours, Mazzocco suggests. No one likes seeing a surprise LinkedIn request from someone they barely recognize from months ago.

For each event you attend, consider choosing just one to five people to connect with, so that you focus on quality over quantity. “It’s like gold—you refine it by heating it longer, which gets out all the impurities,” Mazzocco explains. “The fewer contacts you have and the more you use them, the better they are.”