The Millennial Freelancer’s Guide To Getting More Work

For the 53 million freelancers in the U.S. —that’s about a third of the entire workforce, the most the nation has ever seen—there’s a big problem: finding work.

You would think with such a large sector that employment would be easy to come by, but that’s not the case for 34% of freelancers—that’s writers, consultants, photographers, designers, and more—who say securing work is their biggest challenge, according to a study by technology company Contently.

As the working economy shifts under our feet and businesses hire more freelancers, it’s now more important than ever to understand how to effectively navigate the freelance job market, especially if you’re new to the game. If you’re going to make it in this competitive landscape, you need to know two things: 1. What makes a good freelancer? and 2. How can millennials stand out from seasoned freelancers?

We spoke with job experts to uncover the traits that less experienced freelancers can’t live without if they want to find work, maintain gigs, and grow their business of one.

So how do you to get your foot in the door? It might seem like a harsh reality, but taking less money to build your freelance portfolio is one of the best ways to get higher-paying gigs down the road.

“Beginning freelancers are often able to compete with more experienced professionals on price, offering their services to companies that want to minimize cost,” says Sam McIntire, founder of DeskBright, an online learning platform. “As your portfolio grows, you’ll be able to compete for higher-paying jobs that require a robust portfolio of work to prove your value.”

Research what other freelancers are charging in your field and knock down the price accordingly. Remember, less now means more later on.