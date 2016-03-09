The 5 Times In Your Life You Need To Update Your Resume

If you’re new to the workforce, your resume should be relatively fresh. But now that you’re gainfully employed (score!), you may let it go untouched for a while. We get it: It’s no longer a priority. But if you let your resume turn stale, you put yourself at a disadvantage. “You never know when you may get laid off or when a job opportunity might present itself out of the blue,” says Dawn Bugni, a professional resume writer in Atkinson, North Carolina.

For many people, “updating their resume feels like going to the dentist—they avoid it at all costs,” says Jacqui Barrett-Poindexter, executive resume writer and owner of Dallas-based coaching firm Career Trend. Granted, keeping your resume constantly updated isn’t realistic, but there are benchmarks in your career when your resume needs a tune-up.

The best resumes highlight quantifiable achievements—not job responsibilities. But when you’re a new employee, you don’t have any real accomplishments yet. Instead of copying and pasting snippets from the job posting onto your resume, tell the story of why you were hired, says executive resume writer Louise Kursmark, coauthor of Modernize Your Resume. Got recruited? Say so.

Now is also the time to update your summary section. Coming off the job-search circuit, you should tweak this part of your resume while your value proposition is fresh in your mind, says Robin Reshwan, professional resume writer and founder of Collegial Services, a consulting and staffing firm based in Danville, California.

Take the opportunity to celebrate, but don’t forget to update your resume, which should always include your current position. Don’t just slap on your new job title, though; explain why you earned the promotion (e.g., “promoted for outstanding performance to spearhead new project”), and “don’t be afraid to brag,” says Bugni.

Did you close a major transaction? Wrap up development on a new product? “Any time you finish a successful project, make sure it goes directly onto your resume,” says Barrett-Poindexter. Citing quantifiable results is crucial (e.g., “implemented new accounting system that saved the company $50,000 in annual operating costs”). Include such details as how many people worked on the team, what your role entailed, and the hurdles you crossed, says Barrett-Poindexter.

Getting fired is one thing (in which case, you’ll need to do more than update your resume); getting laid off as part of a downsizing is a different story. “Unemployment isn’t a black mark if it’s a result of the company’s performance,” says Tiffani Murray, an HR professional and resume writer at Atlanta-based resume service Personality On a Page.