Six Steps To Get A Promotion

You’ve squared off against some tough competition, and finally come out on top—the job’s officially yours. First of all, kudos to you! But now it’s time for a reality check: Not everything is going to be a cakewalk from here on out. In particular, snagging your first promotion is no easy feat. And yet, 40% of millennials expect a promotion every one to two years, a recent Addison Group survey found.

You’ll need to make an ace impression when you step through the door, says career coach Roberta Matuson, author of Suddenly in Charge: Managing Up, Managing Down, Succeeding All Around. “From day one, you need to produce and start delivering great results,” says Matuson.

If you’re serious about wrapping up your first 12 months on the job with a promotion, there are a few things that need to happen first.

The key to being a star performer at any stage in your career: Make the boss happy. Sit down with your manager when you start the job and set specific goals for your first 90 days. “Say, ‘I want to hit the ground running and exceed your expectations. What can I do?’” recommends Julie Cohen, career coach and CEO of professional training program Work. Life. Leader.

Express that you’d like to connect quarterly to review your performance, says Cohen, and use your first meeting to broach the subject (e.g., “As you can see, I’m committed to delivering great work. What will it take to get promoted?”)

Your boss probably isn’t tracking your every accomplishment, so keep a log of your quantifiable accomplishments—that way you have concrete results to cite when you ask for a promotion. Matuson calls this “strategic bragging.” “You have to toot your own horn in order to be heard in a sea of cubicles,” she says.

Also, record the skills you acquire and make sure to consistently update your resume to reflect them, says Cohen.