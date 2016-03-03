The Keurig For Tortillas Is Here, Designed By A Nest And GoPro Vet

Most people reading this do not make their own tortillas. As delicious as these hot circles of carbs may be when eaten fresh, they require old-world labor to make–you soak the tough kernels of maize in lime overnight, before leveraging your own body weight over the volcanic rock of a metate to ground away the indigestible bits. Only with this finished masa in hand can you press the mix at just the right pressure to grill up the perfect, bendable tortilla.

Now, a startup named Flatev wants to make this process easier. Last year, the team demoed a Keurig for tortillas in a viral YouTube clip. Since, Flatev has enlisted designer Fred Bould–most famous for his work on Nest and GoPro–to turn its prototype into a consumer appliance.

The result of that collaboration is what you see here–the Flatev–available for order later this year for somewhere between $250 and $300 Kickstarter. You stick a tortilla pod, a la Keurig, into the front tray. And like some future-mechanical machine out of the Jetsons, the dough inside is pressed, grilled, and slides out fully cooked through a tray on the bottom.

“The tortillas that come out of it are delicious,” Bould says, laughing a bit at his own enthusiasm.

Bould first met the Flatev team when they showed up at his studio at 4 p.m. on a Friday. He didn’t expect much to come from the meeting, but they stayed white-boarding until 9 p.m., then struck up an official partnership from there. The team already had a working prototype, but what they didn’t have was a real appliance, a device with its own identity that you’d be compelled to buy and use. And to do this, they couldn’t make another generic white, black, or stainless steel appliance. Flatev was breaking into a new market, and it needed personality.

“We started with the visual, cultural aspects in Mexico,” Bould says. “We looked at architecture, the pyramids, the tools they used to make food.” The metate–that volcanic stone for grinding down corn–was a particular inspiration. From it, Bould’s team borrowed the unconventional lava finish, the quirky, stubby feet, and the curvy frame. The result is a softer industrial design with the inherent character of a handmade tool.

“Because [metate] are shaped by hand, they’re not solids, they’re sculpted, so that’s what we tried to do,” Bould says. “We wanted this to be something that had the touch of the hand to it. Usually things that are made by hand feel good in the hand.”