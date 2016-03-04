advertisement
This Is Why You Should Listen To Your “Aha” Moment

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

How do you know when it’s time to leave your job and strike out on your own? For Dana Loia, entrepreneur and pastry magician at Dana’s Bakery, she decided to listen to her “aha” moment and take action. Loia also shares some incredible advice on how to make sure your employees feel valued.

