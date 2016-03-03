Apple Will Now Field Your Questions At Its Customer Service Twitter Account

Apple has long shied away from Twitter. While the company has opened accounts for specific products like Apple Music and iTunes, Apple has opted not to have a main account (which explains the many confused queries directed at @Apple , an account that has never tweeted but boasts 37,400 followers). But on Thursday, Apple started the account @AppleSupport , which will field customer service inquiries and offer tips, tutorials, and other information.

If you have questions for Apple, this account may be a good place to start—the company has been responding to user questions since soon after its launch at 8 a.m. EST on Thursday. At the time of writing, the account has nearly 66,000 followers.

Twitter has recently made it easier for businesses to communicate with customers and respond to questions that may not be easily answered in 140 characters. In August, Twitter increased the character limit on its direct messages which, like tweets, had always been limited to 140 characters.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey welcomed Apple to the fold and added that companies using Twitter for customer service purposes “see a +19% lift in customer satisfaction.”