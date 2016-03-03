Verily Is Building A Google For Medical Information

Anyone can use a search engine like Google to locate the nearest seafood restaurant, or the best school in their neighborhood. But medical researchers don’t have an easy way to type in questions and receive meaningful answers.

Andy Conrad, who heads up Verily—formerly known as Google Life Sciences—is working with a coalition of academic hospitals, physicians, universities, and patient advocates to bring medical information into one place. He calls it the “Google of human systems biology.”

“Unfortunately, most of the information that scientists use isn’t easily available,” Conrad said on stage at the Future of Genomic Medicine conference in San Diego on Thursday. “That information sits around in difficult-to-crack domains.”

Conrad didn’t provide many specific details on how the product would work. But he did say that it would involve a library of sorts that leverages machine-learning technology. “It doesn’t work as wonderfully as a human,” he says. “But it can answer questions.”

He confirmed a rumor that Verily’s team is working out of a 500,000-square-foot campus in South San Francisco, just a stone’s throw from Alphabet’s corporate headquarters. The size of the workforce remains unknown, but Conrad said he is adding 1,000 people in the coming months.

Indexing the world’s medical information isn’t a particularly new idea. IBM Watson and other tech behemoths are developing artificial intelligence technologies to do just that.

But Conrad, who previously worked at Google’s research and development lab Google X, implied that Verily is taking a more human-centered approach. Medicine is as much an art as a science, so Verily is working with patient advocates, mothers, and doctors to determine how to aggregate data that can’t be found in scientific journals.