Anatomy Of A Scene: How The “Deadpool” VFX Team Made That Insane Opening Sequence

The test footage Miller put together to give the Marvel team a flavor of what his (then hoped-for) R-rated superhero film would feel like ended up leaking online. The subsequent fanboy-hype reverberated all throughout the rest of the process, setting a high bar to live up to. Considering that Miller had his own production company, Blur Studio, pitching in the whole time, however, living up to premature hype ended up not being a problem at all.

Statistically, if you’re reading this, you likely contributed to Deadpool‘s record-crushing $300 million box office and helped make it the most talked-about film this year. In that case, you’ve likely spent time in a theater marveling over the bravura title sequence that kicks the movie off—quite literally—with guns blazing. The scene as written is rather detailed—a nearly frozen tableau of Deadpool kicking ass during the middle of a car accident in progress. It’s a compact way to convey the tone and look of the film, and it sets up expectations for the inevitable rewind that reveals how this bit of bedlam came to be.

“We knew from the script that the whole car chase was going to be a mix of new scenes and also an homage to the original footage that got leaked on the Internet,” says Franck Balson, a director and editorial supervisor who works at Blur Studio. “So we wanted to keep what got the movie so much attention in the first place and add some new jokes and other fun stuff.”

Blur handled the title sequence from start to finish, but the studio also had a hand in the rest of the film’s effects. The postproduction and editing were also done at Blur, so that director Miller could have access to the VFX supervisor and the editor at all times. With the film’s imaginative, hyper-violent title sequence, and the freeway chase that ties into it, still fresh in our brains, Co.Create talked with Blur’s Franck Balson about how it all came together.

Previsualization of freeway chase

“We spent a lot of time trying to figure out how this frozen moment was going to look, and make sure it was physically plausible, like ‘Well, if he’s pulling the underwear of this guy midair that is something we can sort of explain how he got there later on,'” Balson says. “It was figuring out the logistics of each guy in the car, where they were positioned, so it wouldn’t end up biting us in the ass later on when we got to the actual car chase. We posed all these characters, and built backwards from there.”

Finished version of freeway chase

“In this sequence, we went from script to previsualization–there was no storyboard,” Balson says. “Basically, previs is kind of the advanced version of storyboards. I think storyboards are great to get everyone on board with what the idea is, but you have a lot more flexibility within the 3-D environment to create a lot of different angles really quickly and we’ve been working with this medium for so long that we’re kind of past the storyboard phase now.”