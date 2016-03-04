10,000 Muji Products Recreate Downtown Tokyo

For American and European design lovers, shopping at Muji has long been the next best thing to living in Japan. But Muji’s latest promotional stunt is taking that to the next level. Leveraging thousands of the store’s designer products, Muji has created a scale model of Tokyo itself.

Directed by Japanese creative agency Dot By Dot, in collaboration with Tasko, the scale model of Tokyo recreates some of the Japanese capital’s most famous sites using nothing but Muji’s beloved stationery and lifestyle products.

For example, there’s Shibuya Crossing, recreated in make-up compacts, ballpoint pens, iPhone cases, and striped socks. Tokyo Tower, meanwhile, is made out of a lotion container, a box of Muji emery boards, some clear plastic organizers, and more. There’s the Tokyo Bridge, made of waste paper baskets and scotch tape dispensers. There’s even a Temple, made from bamboo mats, chopsticks, and more. You can see exactly which Muji products make up the model here.

Muji’s scale model of Tokyo will be on display in the company’s Taipei store from March 5 to March 15. Then, it will travel to New York, where it will be on display at the new 5th Avenue store from March 19 to April 26. Anyone else tempted to show up and slap a big plastic Godzilla action figure, right in the middle?

Read more at Spoon & Tamago.

All Images: via Muji