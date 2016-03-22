An Exclusive Look At Ando, David Chang’s Top-Secret New Delivery Restaurant

First, the bad news: There’s zero chance you’ll ever be able to eat at David Chang ’s new restaurant. But the good news? That’s because it’s going to come to you. The man behind the fast-growing Momofuku empire is launching a food-delivery service this spring in New York City, which will be called Ando . The new business is a partnership with Expa , a startup lab built by Uber cofounder Garrett Camp and several other partners (Expa partner Hooman Radfar is Ando’s cofounder). “It’s called Ando, but it’s another Momofuku restaurant. I view this as no different than Nishi ,” says Chang, referring to the high-end spot he recently opened in New York. Ando customers will order via a mobile app, and UberRush will handle the actual delivery.

Ando’s menu is being created by Chang and J.J. Basil, a veteran of wd-50. Though details of the food, price, and delivery locations are still being worked out (at launch, Ando will focus on delivering lunch to Midtown East), the culinary sensibility will be very Chang—an amped-up mix of Asian flavors and lowbrow Americana that could include takes on both mapo tofu and Southern fried chicken (which they might eventually sell in KFC-style buckets, although probably not at launch). Chang and Basil have also been experimenting with what they call a cheesesteak: a gut-stuffing combination of chicken, house-made American cheese sauce, and B&G pickled peppers that Chang describes as “maybe the most dangerous thing I’ve eaten all year.” Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi is creating three new cookies that will be initially sold exclusively through Ando: the Shoop (based on the flavors of salt and pepper), the Ritz (made with Ritz crackers), and what she describes as the “darn good, slap-your-mama” Choco Chip.

“This is food for everyone and . . . not everyone,” Chang says with a laugh. “Which is a weird statement, but I think it makes sense, right? I feel like we’re aggregating all of the things that we want to eat. That’s basically it.”

So what does this mean for Maple, the competing New York food-delivery company that Chang has invested in and serves as chief culinary officer for?