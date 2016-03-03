This North Face Toddler Will Remind You How Incredible And Inspiring The World Is

Remember when everything was amazing? That’s one thing watching small children wander around will do for you. Their eyes are wide open, curiosity cranked to 11, and an earnest outlook that will make even the most jaded hearts swell. To open applications for its 2016 Explore Fund , $500,000 in grants given to nonprofit organizations that connect people to the outdoors in meaningful ways, The North Face enlisted a two-year-old named Sonny.

In the short film we see Sonny explore everywhere from the streets of Los Angeles to the Pacific coast to his first snow in the San Gabriel Mountains. In a statement, the brand says the film was shot by Sonny’s dad, former pro skateboarder Colin Kennedy, who ran alongside Sonny at eye-level to capture the curiosity we are all born with and the novelty of seemingly everyday objects.

Well, at the very least, it’s something that will make you feel good about the world for at least two minutes.