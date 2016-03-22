9 People Who Are Changing The Future Of Food

Twelve years ago, Carman Ranch, a 3,100-acre cattle-raising operation in Wallowa Valley, Oregon, was struggling; the grass, fast receding, barely supported the 300-animal herd. So Cory Carman convinced her family to turn to holistic ranching, a risky approach that involved eliminating chemical fertilizer, minimizing irrigation, and moving cattle methodically—keeping them in one place just long enough to munch the grass tops and drop fertilizing waste.

Today, the grass on Carman Ranch grows thick. It supports 67% more cattle, and Carman’s organic beef sells at a 10% to 30% premium. Over kitchen tables and at cattle conferences, Carman educates other ranchers about the benefits of holistic land management. “They’re giddy about the potential,” she says. “It’s about getting more nutrients into the soil and getting more out of their ranches in return.” —Corie Brown

Food-safety expert Mansour Samadpour, president of IEH Laboratories, is helping the burrito chain recover from a food-poisoning outbreak.

Is it okay to eat at Chipotle again?

It has been okay. When any food company has an outbreak, it ends. [At Chipotle] we added a finished-product testing program for all of the high- and moderate-risk items, like raw produce. Some items will be immersed in boiling water for five seconds, which gives a 99% to 99.9% reduction of microbes. The idea is to have a net in place when one safety measure fails.

Chipotle will now prep some veggies in regional central kitchens, an approach taken by many fast-food chains. Does it have to abandon its locally sourced ethos to reduce risk?

It’s quite possible to work with local producers and serve safe food. There’s a commitment to bringing local producers to the same level of food safety as national producers.

Are there any current trends that could impact food safety?

More companies are serving organic, natural food, but that doesn’t make it safe: Microbes are organic and natural. It’s better to set up systems properly in the beginning, rather than have to deal with an outbreak. Food safety is a moral obligation. —J.J. McCorvey