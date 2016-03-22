Anatomy Of A WeWork Expansion

1. 111 W. Illinois Street 25,281 square feet When not taking in unrivaled views of the Chicago River and the iconic Merchandise Mart—once the world’s largest building—members of this WeWork can easily meet up with like-minded up-and-comers in River North’s growing tech scene.

Perfect for the WeWorker who loves cool hunting. River North is home to more art galleries and design stores than any other Chicago neighborhood.

Click to expand Illustration: Cecilia Ruiz

2. 20 W. Kinzie Street

105,000 square feet

After Google moved its regional office to nearby Fulton Market, WeWork snatched up the tech giant’s former digs, which boast a rooftop garden, a heated underground parking garage, and an on-site fitness center.

Perfect for the WeWorker who loves to shop. This WeWork is only a few blocks from the Magnificent Mile, Chicago’s premier retail district.

3. 220 N. Green Street

75,000 square feet

Located in the heart of Chicago’s West Loop, this WeWork houses 900 desks across six floors in the 123-year-old Amity Packing Building, a former meatpacking facility.

Perfect for the WeWorker who loves to bike to work. The building is home to a state-of-the-art bike park, featuring secure, indoor parking for up to 75 bicycles as well as showers and lockers.

4. 332 S. Michigan Avenue

50,000 square feet

WeWork’s Grant Park office inside the 106-year-old McCormick Building lies along Chicago’s Historic Michigan Boulevard District and offers scenic views of Grant and Millennium parks and Lake Michigan.