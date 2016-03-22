Anatomy Of A WeWork Expansion

RIVER NORTH
1. 111 W. Illinois Street
25,281 square feet
When not taking in unrivaled views of the Chicago River and the iconic Merchandise Mart—once the world’s largest building—members of this WeWork can easily meet up with like-minded up-and-comers in River North’s growing tech scene.
Perfect for the WeWorker who loves cool hunting. River North is home to more art galleries and design stores than any other Chicago neighborhood.
2. 20 W. Kinzie Street
105,000 square feet
After Google moved its regional office to nearby Fulton Market, WeWork snatched up the tech giant’s former digs, which boast a rooftop garden, a heated underground parking garage, and an on-site fitness center.
Perfect for the WeWorker who loves to shop. This WeWork is only a few blocks from the Magnificent Mile, Chicago’s premier retail district.
FULTON MARKET
3. 220 N. Green Street
75,000 square feet
Located in the heart of Chicago’s West Loop, this WeWork houses 900 desks across six floors in the 123-year-old Amity Packing Building, a former meatpacking facility.
Perfect for the WeWorker who loves to bike to work. The building is home to a state-of-the-art bike park, featuring secure, indoor parking for up to 75 bicycles as well as showers and lockers.
CHICAGO LOOP
4. 332 S. Michigan Avenue
50,000 square feet
WeWork’s Grant Park office inside the 106-year-old McCormick Building lies along Chicago’s Historic Michigan Boulevard District and offers scenic views of Grant and Millennium parks and Lake Michigan.
Perfect for the WeWorker who loves high culture. Along this short stretch of South Michigan Avenue, members will find the Art Institute of Chicago Museum, the Chicago Symphony, the Museum of Contemporary Photography, and the Chicago College of Performing Arts.
5. 125 S. Clark Street
112,000 square feet
This new WeWork office, which formerly served as the headquarters for Chicago Public Schools, is in a building designed by Daniel Burnham, the master architect behind the 1893 World’s Fair and some of the city’s most iconic structures.
Perfect for the WeWorker who loves architecture. Just around the corner, members will find paragons of the Chicago School style, including the 121-year-old Marquette Building and Burnham’s own Rookery building.
6. 100 S. State Street
43,200 square feet
In 2017, WeWork will take over more than half the available space in the five-story Amalgamated Bank building. As part of the deal, WeWork’s logo will be prominently displayed on both facades.
Perfect for the WeWorker who loves the nightlife. Twenty something members will love this WeWork for its proximity to local universities and the hip hangouts that come with them.