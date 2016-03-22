Kaiser Permanente Designed A Health Center That Puts Patients First

The first thing you notice when you step into the exam room at Kaiser Permanente’s new health center in Manhattan Beach, California, is the roomy leather exam chair. Instead of forcing patients to perch awkwardly—as a standard, paper-covered table does—it allows them to sit eye-to-eye with their doctor, who can summon X-rays, lab results, and even real-time specialist consultations on a wall-mounted touch screen, or send prescriptions to an on-site pharmacy via a tablet. Sitting smack in the center of the room, the chair ensures that everything literally revolves around the patient.

That’s exactly the point. According to Kaiser chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson, the question driving the redesign of the exam room was: “How do we create a holistic experience where this organization is showing you care, compassion, and respect—and giving you all the medical information that you need?”

The exam room is part of Kaiser’s championing of a new human-centered, design-driven approach to medicine—and its vision for the future of health care delivery. The Oakland, California–based not-for-profit, which provides both insurance and health care services through its own network of doctors and hospitals to 10.3 million members across eight states and Washington, D.C., is rolling out 10 new medical offices, called “health hubs,” throughout Southern California over the next 18 months. Though Kaiser has long been recognized for successfully delivering affordable, high-quality care—it brought in approximately $60 billion in operating revenue in 2015—it’s facing growing demand for services, along with increasing competition from both big players and startups. The health hubs represent a total overhaul of the patient experience, from the check-in process to the aesthetics of the waiting area to the way doctors and nurses interact with members and one another.

Tyson describes the first offices as pilots. He considers them real-world laboratories to test and fine-tune the physical features and work flow. The hope is to eventually introduce aspects of the health hubs in Kaiser clinics across the country. Manhattan Beach is the first of these hubs—and with 12 exam rooms in 8,000 square feet, it’s also the smallest. The largest, set to open in L.A.’s Baldwin Hills–Crenshaw neighborhood in June 2017, will be more than 100,000 square feet and include everything from conference and event spaces to a garden with a two-mile walking path.

“The culture of health care has been to get you in and out. We’re inviting you to linger.”

The experience starts with the waiting rooms, which take their cues from retail and hospitality. At the Manhattan Beach outpost, the vibe is warm, West Coast modernism: There’s lots of wood, natural light, and inviting touches, such as a living wall of green plants. A pair of ATM–like kiosks near the front door allow members to check themselves in if they prefer not to wait for the tablet-wielding receptionist. They receive a text alert when the doctor is ready.

In larger facilities, the reception area will be reimagined as a kind of public square, where patients can wander while they wait, getting free information on nutrition and exercise from staff at a counter called the Thrive Bar. They can also take part in yoga classes, cooking demos, and the other programming that Kaiser is incorporating into “community rooms,” which span both indoor and outdoor space.

“The culture of health care has been to get you in and out,” says Tyson. “We’re inviting you to linger. This is more than a physician visit; this is about your total health.” This emphasis on education and preventive care is essential to Kaiser’s unique structure. Since Kaiser providers receive a fixed amount of money per member, the system is engineered toward keeping patients healthy and out of the emergency rooms.