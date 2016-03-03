Amazon Unveils Two New Voice-Control Devices: Amazon Tap And Echo Dot

The two new devices are follow-ups to the original Echo device, which has seen surprising success. All of these devices take the same kind of Siri or Google Now personal assistant functionality out of the smartphone context and place it in freestanding forms around the home.

The real brains and processing power behind the devices is Amazon’s Alexa cloud-based platform, which does all the heavy lifting like processing voice commands and delivering content and information to the user.

Third-party companies, like Uber for example, can use an API to add their own functions to the Alexa cloud, allowing Echo, Tap, and Dot users to order a car using their voice. Through these third-party integrations, Alexa is rapidly learning new skills, Amazon says. Interestingly, Alexa users can now control their Nest thermostats by giving voice commands to one of the Alexa-powered devices.

The Amazon Tap looks and acts very much like a Bluetooth speaker, with some added smarts built in. To “tap” into the Alexa brain (via a Wi-Fi connection) users push a button near the top of the device. Then they can order up Amazon Music tracks or songs from their Spotify account (or Pandora, or iHeartRadio), request weather or traffic information, listen to news, ask ad hoc questions, or order pizza–all courtesy of Alexa.

The Tap can be connected and controlled using the Alexa app, which runs in a desktop browser or on mobile (iOS, Android, or Amazon’s Fire OS). It can also stream music from a phone or tablet connected via Bluetooth, and play it back through its dual stereo speakers, which Amazon says emit sound 360 degrees around the device. It’s compact, stands just 6.25 inches tall, and weighs only 16.6 ounces.

The Tap, Amazon says, gets nine hours of play time, or up to three weeks of standby time, on a single charge. It recharges by resting on a small round cradle at the bottom of the device.