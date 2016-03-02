Your Work iPhone May Soon Remind You That Your Boss Is Watching

Apple appears to be toying with an alert that will remind people who use a company-issued iPhone that their device is being monitored by an employer. A Reddit user who upgraded their device the iOS 9.3 beta posted screenshots on Wednesday that show the message “This iPhone is managed by your organization” displayed at the bottom of their iPhone lock screen. In another screenshot, the iPhone flashed a message in the Settings section, telling its owner that their employer “can monitor your internet traffic and locate this device.” Given the precarious state of Apple’s standoff with the FBI, it would come as little surprise if this feature—another reminder that Apple prioritizes about the privacy of its customers—made it into the next iOS update.