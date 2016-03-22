Updates From Our Most Innovative Companies

What does a fast-food juggernaut do when customers no longer seem to be lovin’ it? It listens to what they really want—which, as it turns out, is hash browns and hotcakes.

Since launching an all-day breakfast menu at 15,000 of its 36,000 locations last October, Mickey D’s is the most profitable it’s been in three years, revealing a 6% jump in U.S. sales in Q4 2015. The brighter outlook comes just one year after the burger chain brought in CEO Steve Easterbrook to restore the Golden Arches to relevance amid consumers’ increasingly selective eating habits.

But McDonald’s isn’t resting on breakfast. To help sustain the growth, it’s become focused on improving customer experience, experimenting with tech-infused store concepts and unveiling new eco-friendly packaging that sports bold and colorful lettering in an ongoing effort to catch up to more savvy competitors. Can McDonald’s finally attract a new generation of noshers? Or will two-for-$2 value meals lose their appeal?

Milestones After resolving a handful of food-safety scan­­dals in China, McDonald’s is opening 150 of its “Create Your Taste” custom-burger locations in the region in 2016 after much success in the United States.

Challenges While sales are up, store traffic continues to decline with the number of McDonald’s visitors dropping by 3% in 2015.

Buzz Positive

“What our customers are expecting from us today versus 15 years ago is changing.”

— Matt Biespiel, Senior director of global brand development, McDonald’s

Milestones For the 2016 Winter X Games, ESPN partnered with Intel to install its Curie sensors in contenders’ snowboards, enabling the sports network to display real-time data like acceleration, altitude, and rotation during events.

Challenges ESPN, which accounts for 32% of parent company Disney’s reve­nue, has lost 7 million cable sub­scribers within the past two years.

Buzz Negative

“We ask the Big 3 to step up and start competing on the fundamentals—product and service.”

— Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, in Arabian Business op-ed

Milestones Starting in March, the Dubai-based, government-owned Emirates—recently ranked the world’s most valuable airline—will operate direct flights to Panama, which officials say will boost trade relations between countries in the Middle East and Central America. At 17.5 hours, the flight will be the world’s longest.

Challenges Amid growing concern surrounding the Zika virus, Emirates is offering refunds to ticket holders traveling to Latin America through April. Additionally, rivals in both the U.S. and Europe are pressuring regulators to cut subsidies to Persian Gulf carriers, claiming that they are monopolizing international travel.

Buzz Positive

Milestones While Google and the auto industry are focused on driverless cars, Baidu recently announced plans to put AI–equipped buses on the road by 2018 in collaboration with BMW. If early tests go well, the Chinese tech company expects to mass-produce the buses by 2020.

Challenges Tens of thousands of Chinese users are boycotting the company following allegations that Baidu-run illness-support forums have become hubs for companies looking to advertise dicey medical services and clinics.

Buzz Positive