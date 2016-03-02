Target’s Next Big Design Partner? Marimekko

Today, Target announced that it will expand its ever-popular designer collaborations to include Helsinki-based brand Marimekko . The Spring collection, which will launch later this month, will include furniture, outdoor décor, and clothing for women and girls–all featuring Marimekko’s trademark bold, cheerful prints.

The 200-piece collection was inspired by long daylight hours during Finnish summers and is meant to evoke feelings of an “eternal summer,” according to a statement from Target. In addition to the more common outdoor “entertaining essentials,” the collection will also include pool inflatables, hammocks, and a bocce ball set. While images of the full collection won’t be released until later in March, photos show floral pink and yellow plastic tableware, graphic black and white sportswear, and a pint-sized outdoor teepee with matching cushions.

While we’re most excited about the collaboration bringing Marimekko’s sunny Scandinavian design to the masses, it’s easy to see why the partnership could be a win-win for both companies. Target, known for its cheap-chic, design-led ethos, has struggled to get back on track after being derailed by the rapid growth of e-commerce in recent years. And while Marimekko has achieved cult status among the design-minded, it’s still far from the household name it aspires to be in the U.S.

And then there’s a win for any Marimekko fans who can’t afford to shell out $250 for a typical smock dress or duvet set from the brand. Most items in the brand’s Target Spring collection will clock in at under $50. There is, however, at least one luxury splurge: a $500 upright paddle board.