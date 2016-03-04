In This Danish City, 5-Year-Olds Bike To School On Their Own

When kindergartners start school in Odense, Denmark, they’re more likely to show up on a bike than to be dropped off in a car. At some schools, cars aren’t even welcome, as one elementary school principal told the Washington Post :

“Eriksen said it’s unsafe for the hundreds of students who arrive on foot or on their bikes. Police will ticket parents who dare to park in front of the school.”

In the city of around 200,000 people, four out of five children bike, walk, or skateboard to school. In the U.S., the same thing used to be fairly common—in 1969, nearly half of all elementary and middle school students walked or biked. But by 2009, that number had dwindled to 13%. While the rates are climbing again now, the majority of American kids get a ride from their parents.

Even in Denmark, known as a cycling utopia, the rate of kids going to school in a car has gone up 200% in the last 30 years. Over a third of children don’t get any exercise in their daily commute.

“We don’t regard an intersection with a light as safe for children.”

Odense has pushed hard to encourage cycling and built a network that makes it safe to ride. “We have 545 kilometers of separated cycle paths, and in comparison, we have 1,000 kilometers of streets,” says Connie Juel Clausen, traffic planner for the city. “So that means that we have a lot of cycle paths in Odense.”

Even streets without separated bike lanes are often safe enough for kids to ride on, partly because there are so many cyclists that drivers are more careful. When someone on a bike reaches a major intersection, they can usually cross through a tunnel or over a bridge. “We don’t regard an intersection with a light as safe for children,” Clausen says.

Clausen’s own daughter started biking to school by herself when she was six, something that’s not uncommon in Odense. “Of course it depends on how young the children are, and it depends on how clever the children are as well,” she says. It depends on the situation. But at many schools, we have a cycle network that is safe enough for children to ride on their own on the way to school.”

When children start kindergarten, they learn to ride bikes in the playground. The city also runs a program called Cycle Happy School, partnering with schools to slowly teach kids how to ride in traffic as well.