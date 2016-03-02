Vice Debuts New Digital Variety Show On Verizon’s Mobile Video Network

Last fall, Verizon launched a mobile video network called go90 that one executive has described as “Hulu meets Twitter meets Netflix,” and is aimed at all the youths who don’t watch TV anymore. As you might expect, Vice has created content, produced by its music and culture channel Noisey, on the platform and has just launched a new digital variety show called Noisey & Friends.

It joins other Vice content on go90, including a short-form daily lifestyle show called Daily VICE, a show on The Creators Project, and Autobiographies features actors, artists, athletes, and designers talking about pivotal moments in their lives.

Each 15-minute episode of Noisey & Friends will be a mix of documentary and concept pieces featuring an eclectic line-up of artists. The first episode features a cooking lesson from Cam’ron, and a profile of Ugandan pop star and activist Bobi Wine.

“Music is key for go90, but that doesn’t end for us at live concerts,” said Brian Angiolet SVP of consumer product and marketing for Verizon. “Noisey & Friends offers interesting commentary on the latest artist collaborations and takes on internet culture that deepen the music experience on the platform.”