The Simple Thing That Can Totally Transform Time-Suck Meetings

Meetings are like burpees: They drain your energy and nobody likes them. About 40% of the average workweek is spent in meetings , and more than half of participants would rather be waiting in line at the DMV or watching paint dry, according to a poll by software company Clarizen.

Part of the problem is that meetings aren’t properly planned. In fact, 67% are held without an agenda, according to a Microsoft study on productivity. But an agenda is essential for holding an effective meeting, says Michael Fritsch, president of the management-consulting firm Confoe.

“Agendas set expectations and provide participants with the needed guidance to prepare,” he says. “A good agenda will help you enforce good meeting practices.”

The minutes you spend writing an agenda can save you hours wasted in ineffective meetings. Here are seven things to know about creating and using an agenda.

First and foremost, identify your objective, says Neal Hartman, management senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management. “Be critical about paring your agenda,” he says. “List key items that need discussion, a vote, or whatever other action is appropriate.”

Too often, people have a tendency to invite too many people for fear of leaving someone out, but a good agenda makes it clear who should attend and who should not, says Fritsch.

The agenda might also identify people outside your department that should be included, adds Hartman. “Based on what you want to accomplish, you’ll know if you need a combination of expertise to accomplish the agenda items, and if there are discussions or decisions that need certain people,” he says.