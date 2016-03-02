Less Stereotypical Emojis Are The Latest Target For Always #LikeAGirl

It all started in 2014 with one simple question , “What does it mean to do something ‘like a girl?'” That commercial was a double smash for P&G’s Always brand–first online, then as a Super Bowl spot–and collected plenty of industry hardware along the way. The follow-ups have been equally impressive , but now the campaign is focusing a new, very specific target. Emojis.

Girls send more than a billion emojis every day, but the brand asks girls if these cute little modes of visual communication really represent them, and the answers are pretty awesome.

“There’s no girls in the professional emojis, unless you count being a bride as a profession,” says one girl, in a perfect deadpan.

The spot, once again by agency Leo Burnett, is directed by documentary filmmaker Lucy Walker. In a statement, the brand cites data from its most recent Always Confidence & Puberty Survey, which reported that 54% of girls feel that female emojis are stereotypical, and 75% would like to see female emojis portrayed more progressively, including professional female emoji options, while 67% say that the available female emojis imply that girls are limited in what they can do.

Geez, if we can figure out how to lobby for a taco emoji and order food with a pizza emoji, this shouldn’t be that hard.