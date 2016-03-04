How to Advance In Your Career Without Becoming A Workaholic

Advancing in your career means putting in more hours, taking on more assignments, and becoming “married to your job,” right? No, say career coaches. Overachievers who live at the office tend to burn out fast and often neglect doing the very things they need to do in order to advance. In doing too much, they do too little. Being 100% committed to your work doesn’t guarantee you a promotion. So how can you get ahead without making work your life?

Simply putting in hours at the office won’t get you noticed. “If you’re engaged in the work that you do and the company for which you work, it will show in your output, your attitude, your relationships, and your potential,” says career coach Susan Cucuzza.

Showing that you care about what the company is doing and where it’s going, and having a genuine desire to help the company get there, is what will stand out to decision makers, much more so than the number of hours you sit at your desk.

“The days where it was expected that you clocked in at 6:30 a.m. and turned the lights off at night or you’d be frowned upon will soon be gone,” says Cucuzza. Demonstrating that you have the ability to deliver high-quality work in a normal workday is now valued more than the number of hours you work.

“That means being efficient and planning your time well,” says Cucuzza. “It also means being a great delegator and distributor of work that can be shared so that you are not taking on all of the work unnecessarily.”

No, your career advancement is not only about you. Lori Sherwin, certified professional coach and founder of New York City-based firm Strategize That, says relationships are the single most important factor for success as you advance in your career. “Growing in your career takes more than aptitude; attitude and relationships matter,” she says.

Get to know your colleagues at all levels of the company, not just the senior managers you want to impress. Invite people in the office to coffee or lunch, or simply use dead time before a meeting to have a conversation with someone rather than simply checking your phone. Those relationships you build with people will help you when it comes time to be considered for a promotion. Decision makers are likely to ask your peers as well as supervisors and people who work for you what they think of you. “You never know how those relationships are going to impact your ability to someday get promoted,” says Cucuzza.