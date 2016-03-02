advertisement
This Is Why We Should Always Listen To Our Instincts

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Brown Johnson, executive vice president & creative director of Sesame Workshop, tells us about the pivotal moment in her career where she learned a powerful lesson in trusting one’s own instincts. When Johnson realized a project wasn’t quite working, she pulled back and looked to her own life and daughter for inspiration. The new television show where she incorporated that knowledge? Just a really successful show called Blue’s Clues.

