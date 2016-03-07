This German City Is The First To Ban Those Wasteful Coffee Pods

Fifteen years ago, coffee pods were a tiny fraction of the coffee market. By 2014, pods had grown to make up a third of all coffee sales in the U.S. alone, and people suddenly noticed the problem: Of the billions of pods sold each year, almost all end up in landfills. Now, as part of the backlash, comes the first major pod ban.

In January, Hamburg, Germany banned “certain polluting products” from government buildings–including coffee pods, which have grown as quickly in Europe as America. More Europeans now buy coffee pod machines than drip coffee makers. In Germany, one out of eight cups of coffee comes from a plastic or aluminum pod that can’t easily be recycled.

The city doesn’t plan to try to ban coffee pods for consumers, but wanted to use its multi-million dollar budget to send a message. “We in Hamburg just thought that these capsules shouldn’t be bought with taxpayers’ money,” says Jan Dube, head of communications for the city’s ministry of environment and energy.

It’s an expensive way to make coffee. “It’s roughly six grams of coffee in up to three grams of packaging,” he says. But the city was most concerned with the environmental problem the pods create.

Just manufacturing the pods wastes energy. “The capsules are mainly made of [virgin] aluminum and not of recycled metal,” he says. “That makes the environmental footprint even worse.” Even if the pods were recycled after someone uses them, they’d still be more wasteful than brewing coffee more traditionally–unless, that is, you consistently make too much coffee and throw it away, and leave the machine running for long stretches of time.

“It comes down to the use,” says Monique Oxender, chief sustainability officer at Keurig Green Mountain, the biggest coffee pod manufacturer in the U.S. “If what you’re drinking is just a single serving of coffee, then it’s much more resource efficient to brew just one cup as opposed to an entire pot of coffee–about 30% less energy use.”

The pods use coffee so efficiently that they’ve actually been blamed for hurting coffee bean sales.