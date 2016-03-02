Investors: Dumb Money For Digital Health Will Vanish As Quickly As It Came In

Damon Ramsey started his company three years ago, a boom time for digital health. His startup, Input Health, uses technology to help physicians better manage their ample workload.

In the past few years, Ramsey received a steady stream of cold calls and emails from venture capitalists. To his surprise, many of them were interested in his startup but demonstrated scant knowledge of health care. Ramsey is a practicing physician in his native Canada, as well as a health-tech entrepreneur.

“They (investors) often had little understanding of the health care delivery space, including the regulation, bureaucracy, and other restrictions,” Ramsey tells me via email. “In my opinion, they need to temper their expectations.”

But investors’ expectations have been anything but tempered in the past five years. According to the San Francisco-based venture firm Rock Health, funding for digital health exceeded $4.5 billion in 2015, which is more than quadruple the total funding in 2011. New startup accelerators have popped up across the country, such as Startup Health and HealthBox, and many top Silicon Valley venture firms launched new digital health funds.

Much of the hype has centered around the health-tech “unicorns,” such as Oscar Health, Zenefits, and Theranos. These companies have breathlessly been described by the press as fundamentally “disrupting health care,” which only served to bloat their valuations.

“We saw the hype go up,” says Tom Rodgers, managing director at McKesson Ventures, and a long-time investor in health care. “But what comes up must come down.”

Consider the hype bubble popped. Theranos, the blood-testing startup with a mammoth $9 billion valuation, was called out by federal regulators for “serious deficiencies.” Human resources startup Zenefits raised more than $500 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, but publicly replaced its CEO after the press got wind of its “institutionalized cheating.” Practice Fusion, the much-hyped electronic medical record startup, laid off a quarter of its workforce and is rumored to be looking for a buyer rather than face the public markets.