Paul F. Tompkins On Making A Topical Comedy Show In An Election Year

Although Paul F. Tompkins’s felt-infused satirical news show, No You Shut Up, recently began its fourth season on Fusion, it’s the first time the show has been around to catch all the primaries, caucuses, and endless debates. (Seriously, enough with the debates.) Lucky for its creators–and viewers–NYSU is getting to cut its teeth on election coverage in the apocalyptic circus year that Ben Carson and Donald Trump chose to run for president. It’s a political parody baptism by fire, and it’s a challenge Tompkins has been waiting for.

Last year, in the show’s third season, Tompkins and his small staff had to figure out how to go from 15-minutes to a half-hour. They created more recurring segments, booked more guests, and quickly found their footing. With one seismic shift under their belts, the NYSU crew now has the even greater task of distinguishing their election coverage from everyone else’s in the game–and doing so with a weekly broadcast. Unlike The Daily Show and all its former correspondents’ new ventures (Full Frontal, Colbert, Last Week Tonight, The Nightly Show), No You Shut Up has a not-so-secret weapon: Puppets. As the fourth season kicks into high gear, Co.Create spoke to Paul F. Tompkins about what’s changed this year–and what NYSU can get away with that other shows can’t.

“Knowing that we’re going to dedicate a certain chunk of time every episode to election coverage just makes things more simplified,” Tompkins says. “We know we have a Shut Up The Vote section every week now, and it’s helped us out a lot. At the same time, we have a small staff so we’re always a little behind. We don’t shoot live-to-tape so we can’t air the day that we shoot. We’re a couple days behind the news cycle and trying to stay on top of everything is tricky. So we’ve made jokes about ‘If you’re last, you’re never wrong’ to try and turn lemons into lemonade. We’ve made a joke out of the fact that we are always trying to catch up. We’re always trying to catch up to everything.”

“Puppets can get away with saying things that human beings can’t. Because they are cartoonish just to look at, they’re not real, you can assign them insane things to feel and vocalize. Like we have a squirrel on our show who is a horrible racist homophobe and says really outrageous things and I think if you had a person saying that, it would make you cringe more than it would make you laugh, because you’re watching a human being do it. And even though it’s comedy, it’s sorta not so fun to watch people say things like that knowing that it’s how some people actually think. But for some reason, seeing a squirrel do it simultaneously takes the chill off of it and makes it a lot funnier.”

Donald Trump Photo: Flickr user Michael Vadon

“There’s so much being said about Donald Trump already, all the time, and the more you joke about him, the more you risk making the same jokes other people are making about him,” Tompkins says. “We’ve gotta figure out what our angle is on it and go from there. We talk about it a lot. And something like the idea that he is the only presidential candidate who is regularly doing phoners to the press, the idea that he doesn’t show up in person is crazy. I mean, he’s running for President, but it’s not so important that he be there in person? Just stuff like that is what ends up being our way in to make a joke about this guy.”

Bernie Sanders Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore

“Obviously, we can’t pick sides. We can’t be even passively endorsing someone for the presidency because that’s not funny,” Tompkins says. “It’s difficult with Bernie and Hillary because the stuff that they are calling each other on is not really that hilarious. As opposed to on the right, like the battle that those guys are having—it’s crazy what they’re saying to each other. So that just makes it a lot simpler to lampoon.”