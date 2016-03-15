How Michael Showalter And Sally Field Kept “Hello, My Name Is Doris” Funny

Sally Field is one of the finest actors alive, but she doesn’t get to showcase her skills in the ways that she should these days. Sure, the 69-year-old actress occasionally gets to play Spider-Man’s aunt or President Lincoln’s wife, but a sad fact of the business is that Hollywood doesn’t make a lot of room for actors her age, regardless of the fact that many of them have done nothing but accumulate accolades and trophies throughout their careers.

Michael Showalter

So when Field got the script to Hello, My Name Is Doris, she grabbed onto it with both hands. The romantic comedy stars Field as Doris Miller, a reclusive New Yorker whose tendency to collect junk, dress in clothes she’s had since the ’70s, and misunderstand social cues makes her the unexpected hit of the Brooklyn hipster set–a trait that comes in handy as she develops a serious crush on a much-younger coworker (played by Max Greenfield). The script, written by Michael Showalter (who also directed) and Laura Terruso, is based on a short by Terruso, and while it’s not afraid to use some of the weird humor that Showalter is known for with his The State/Stella/Wet Hot American colleagues, it’s also a grounded look at age, aging, missed opportunities, and the way that–in some ways–people never stop feeling like teenagers, no matter how old they are.

“I loved it, I loved it, it’s so weird,” Field gushes when talking about her reaction to the script. “It’s so odd and unusual, and the character is so special. I’d certainly never read anything like that–not as a young woman, not as an older woman, and especially in that it deals in such a quiet way about age. Doris never talks about age. She never talks about being old. It’s really about people–you’re just people that need contact with each other, and need not to be lonely. It’s such a special story.”

If Field was excited to get the script in her hands, though, Showalter was downright thrilled to get Sally Field to play Doris. “As soon as she agreed to do the movie, I changed my own goal–just to help her do what she needs to do, and to help Sally give the performance that she’s capable of giving. That was not easy, because I’d never worked with someone of her stature,” he says. “It was intimidating at first–who I am to give Sally Field input?”

Talking to Sally Field, even for a few minutes, is a masterclass lecture on the craft of acting. Showalter eventually overcame his intimidation (“I knew things about the character that she didn’t know. She knew things about the character that I didn’t know,” he says by way of explaining how he approached their collaboration), but she’s a titan in her field, and she thinks about character in ways that few actors do.

When I ask her about some of the themes of the script, for example, she keeps the focus strictly on Doris. The film is delightful and challenging, and it’s also subversive as hell–we’ve seen plenty of movies where Jack Nicholson or Richard Gere have a love interest half their age, but very few movies pair a leading lady with a younger man–let alone one with an age difference as extreme as Field and Greenfield. But Field says she didn’t even think about that aspect of the script when finding Doris.

“I was really looking at it through the character’s eyes, and how you bring that character to life. You really think sometimes, ‘Is she all there?’ She might have some serious issues to deal with,” Field says. “I was walking that line of feeling a character that you felt worked, so I never stood outside of it and saw the political ramifications on a society level–that men are allowed to date younger women. I never saw it like that–she’s someone who makes a connection with this person, and inside of her own head, she doesn’t see her own age.”