Adidas Drops Trailer For Its First-Ever Full-Length Skateboarding Film

It may have taken a decade, but by the looks of its trailer, Adidas’s first-ever full-length skate film will have been worth the wait. The brand dropped our first real glimpse at Away Days, a globe-trotting epic featuring names such as Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz, Silas Baxter-Neal, Lucas Puig, Rodrigo TX, Mark Suciu, Pete Eldridge, Benny Fairfax, and many more in 90 cities around the world.

Over the last decade, major brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Converse have been growing their presence in skateboarding, which traditionally had been the domain of specialty brands such as Vans, DC, Lakai, Fallen, among others. Whereas these major brands were first viewed with suspicion, those that have put in the time and aligned themselves with the right skaters have now become significant players.

Skateboard films have always held a storied place in the culture. That’s why Ellie Gail, director of global brand communications for Adidas’s action sports, says that the brand has been growing in a very steady and organic pace within skateboarding, and didn’t want to treat its first film as a forced marketing initiative.

“We were patiently waiting for the right moment to do this film when our team and the brand was in the right position to produce something truly special for the global skateboarding community,” says Gail. “This film shows our commitment in investing in the future of skateboarding, which can be felt through our product innovations, upcoming collaborations, investment in our own retail locations, and expanding our internal talent pool.”

Skate videos used to come out every year or two, but in the age of YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and more, brands and pros can now share clips with fans on a daily basis. However, Gail says full-length films still play a vital role.

“In the age of content sharing, skaters all over the world have the ability to produce these sort of videos, but Adidas Skateboarding believes that there will always be a place for top-quality skateboarding footage, excellent directing, and production value,” says Gail. “Our team has been very committed to capturing our team riders and their very best moments throughout the last few years—an example of how patience produces amazing results, something that goes beyond the typical Internet skateboarding clip.”

Away Days will premiere in Los Angeles in May, before heading out on a global tour to New York, London, São Paulo, and Tokyo.