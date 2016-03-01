Facebook’s Latin America VP Arrested In Brazil For Blocking Access To Data

Facebook‘s vice president in Latin America, Diego Dzodan, was arrested Tuesday for not granting Brazilian authorities access to data that was allegedly necessary for a criminal investigation. Police said Dzodan had exhibited “repeated non-compliance with court orders” that asked Facebook to provide data associated with a drug trafficking probe. “This information was required to produce evidence to be used in an organized crime and drug trafficking investigation,” the police said in a statement. The data in question appears to include conversations conducted on Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp.