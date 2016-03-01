advertisement
This Is Every Awkward Interaction With Your Boss

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

This happens to all of us: you bump into your boss in the hallway, or the restroom, or the cafeteria, and things get a little weird. We gathered some of New York’s finest comedians to show just how awkward we can be sometimes.

