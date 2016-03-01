A Swedish Reebok Ad Gave Free Shoes To Anybody Who Ran Fast Enough Past It

Sneaker brands have always built their marketing strategy around the impossible: They have to make running look like fun. (Sometimes they build that message by reminding you that, sure, the first person to run a marathon actually died.) It’s a challenge, but not an insurmountable one–and brands like Reebok know how to game the system a little bit. That’s what the sneaker giant did in Sweden, when it tapped ad agency Animal to create a pop-up outdoor ad on a busy street in Stockholm that challenged passers-by to a contest: If they could run past it at 17 kilometers per hour (or just over 10.5 mph), they could take home their own pair of ZPump 2.0 shoes.