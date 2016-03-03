How Paying Off All My Debt Changed My Life

The average American has a lot of debt: $15,355 in credit card debt, $26,530 in auto loans, and a mortgage of $165,892, according to the financial website NerdWallet . And those who carry student loans have an average balance of $47,712. All of this debt costs the average household $6,658 in interest each year, which is 9% of the average household income.

That’s a lot of money going out the door, and I used to know exactly what that felt like. Four years ago, my husband and I were $200,000 in debt, with $25,000 on credit cards, $21,000 in auto loans, and a mortgage of $154,000. But on October 16, 2015, we wrote a check for $6,292, the balance of our mortgage and our last remaining loan, and became officially 100% debt-free. We joined a minority of Americans–about 20%–who don’t owe anyone anything. It’s an exclusive club, but there’s hope that it’s growing. About half of Americans indicate that being debt-free is within reach, and 25% say it’s the new American Dream, according to a Credit.com survey.

“It’s not uncommon to see people with consumer debts at 50% to 80% of their monthly income.”

With the Great Recession now in our rearview mirror, many of us consider debt to be one of those four-letter words. Blame aside, it got us into the recent financial struggle, and our attitudes about borrowing are changing. A recent poll done by NerdWallet found that 35% of people would be embarrassed to tell others they have credit card debt, and 49% of Americans would be less interested in dating someone if they knew the person had credit card debt. Millennials are especially sensitive about debt: 55% say they would feel judged if friends and family knew how much credit card debt they had.

“Many millennials came of age during the recession, which could explain their fear of credit cards and the potential debt that comes along with using them incorrectly,” says Sean McQuay, NerdWallet’s in-house credit cards expert. “Because of this bias, it makes sense that millennials see credit card debt as something that should be judged.”

What separates the people who will cross the debt-free finish line from those who never will is a willingness to acknowledge how much debt you have, says A.J. Marsden, assistant professor of human services and psychology at Beacon College. “A lot of people are in denial, refusing to look closely at their own finances,” she says. “They don’t want to come up with a financial plan, so they continue to purchase without thinking.”

Consumers, in fact, vastly underestimate how much debt they have. According to NerdWallet, lender-reported credit card debt was 155% greater than borrower-reported balances in 2013.

For my family, our financial wake-up call came in 2008 when the auto industry’s outlook was pretty bad, and we were worried that my husband’s job would go away. We had always talked about being debt-free, but never really put our money where our mouths were. The shaky economy had us rethinking purchases, canceling vacations, selling stuff on eBay, and making a budget for the first time. Two years ago, when the automotive coast looked clear, we saw the light at the end of the tunnel and got “gazelle intense,” as financial author Dave Ramsey would say. We listed our remaining debts on a whiteboard that we hung in our kitchen and knocked them out one by one. The mortgage was the last to fall, and we got there by following the debt-snowball advice of Ramsey, the automated payments and savings advice from Ramit Sethi, author of I Will Teach You to Be Rich, and the badass inspiration from early-retirement guru Mr. Money Mustache.