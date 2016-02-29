Tillamook Declares War On “Big Food” During The Academy Awards

It’s tempting to think of the producers of ethically sourced, artisanal foods as being gentle, peace-loving types. But that might well be wrong if this campaign by Tillamook is anything to go by.

The “Goodbye Big Food, Hello Real Food” campaign, which debuted during the Academy Awards, shows mass-produced, processed foods being destroyed by any means necessary. Tillamook is a farmer-owned co-op, producing a range of dairy products with no artificial growth hormones, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial coloring, sweeteners, or flavors. The 60-second ad, along with several shorter social videos, is a declaration of war against “Big Food.” And not just metaphorically. The main spot starts off with shots of colorful, sweet, and unhealthy foods, a voice over concedes that “Big Food” was fun for a while but is now over, while on-screen Jello explodes and chocolate bunnies self-destruct.

The spot, created by agency 72andSunny, then goes on a whistle stop tour of a dairy farm, introducing you to Molly the cow and the brand’s naturally aged cheddar, before championing the values behind wholesome, “Real Food.” It closes with the tagline, “Tillamook. Dairy done right,” which was first introduced in an earlier, equally aggressive, campaign.

During the Academy Awards broadcast the shorter films were shared across social channels, using the hashtag, #ForRealFood, with each depicting a single act of violent destruction performed on an item of “Big Food.”

Boom.